Dearborn Heights D7 schools COVID-19 update: 1 student, 1 staff positive

The district announced several students and staff members have been placed into quarantine since Sep. 11. Photo courtesy: D7 School District

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The Dearborn Heights D7 school district has launched a new COVID-19 dashboard on its website, updating families of the latest on confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

The online tool shows that as of Sep. 11, one student and one staff member are confirmed positive for the coronavirus. As of that date, 18 students and six staff members have been put into quarantine. The district notes that the number of students and staff in quarantine does not imply further positive cases, but that they may be in quarantine due to direct contact or because they are showing symptoms.

The district plans to make the COVID-19 updates every Friday. Due to federal laws, no personal information will be given out regarding coronavirus cases in the district. The district has decided not to give details about or discuss the situation on its social media platforms.

The district announced the two positive cases last Wednesday, one at Bedford Elementary and one at Annapolis High School. Both cases were classified as “close contact” positive cases. Michigan’s “Safe Start” protocol considers anyone within six feet of distance for more than 15 minutes of someone who has shown symptoms within a 48 hour time frame to be a close contact.

Superintendent Jennifer Mast told The Arab American News last week that the district was following local health department guidelines and ensuring proper sanitation, cleaning and social distancing and mask wearing. She also said she did not expect the virus to spread within the schools.

The district had not traced the contact to have occurred at the schools themselves, and did not give any more information this week on how or where the student and staff member may have contracted COVID-19.

Before schools reopened, district parents were given a choice to have their kids return to school buildings or get taught online. Forty percent of students returned to in-person learning.