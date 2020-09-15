Tlaib, Dingell respond to Amazon calling the police on their visit to Romulus facility

U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) speak to an officer outside the Amazon Romulus fulfillment center, Sep. 11. Photo: Tlaib/Dingell

ROMULUS – U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) responded this week to an incident at the Amazon fulfillment center in Romulus, where the company called the police on them while they waited to inspect the facility for COVID-19 safety.

The pair had been invited to look conditions at the center by Amazon itself, after workers raised serious concerns over unsafe working conditions, lack of sanitation and necessary protections against the virus in its fulfillment centers.

Wayne County has been the state’s epicenter for infections. While the virus spread throughout the company and workers at the Romulus facility, known as DTW1, demanded protective measures and an end to the company’s concealing of information about infections, Amazon doubled its net profit, with CEO Jeff Bezos’s wealth surpassing $200 billion.

Workers at Romulus and other facilities across the world have protested these conditions. Amazon refuses to release the true extent of infections among its workers. But internal company communications and tracking by workers themselves showed infections at above average levels compared to community spread.

Tlaib and Dingell sought a federal investigation into workplace safety after Amazon denied repeated accounts of unsafe conditions by workers at DTW1.

Once we were finally allowed inside, and despite an hour and a half spent prepping the facility, we got a firsthand look at the unacceptable and unsafe conditions that workers have been telling our offices about for months – Tlaib/Dingell

Amazon then invited the two congresswomen to visit its facility, which they did last Friday. Instead of being let in, they were made to wait more than an hour and a half outside the facility while workers visible through windows were made to clean surfaces inside.

Despite being well aware of the identities of their guests, Amazon called the police on the congresswomen. Facility management then let the two in, after saying the police call had been a “misunderstanding”.

Here is the full statement from the congresswomen in response to their DTW1 visit, issued Monday: