Home Depot in Dearborn Heights fined $4000 for COVID-19 violations

The Home Depot on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn Heights is one of 19 Michigan business fined by MIOSHA

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The Home Depot on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn Heights is one of 19 businesses in Michigan that have been fined by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) for serious violations of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The $4000 citation is for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including failing to designate a COVID-19 workplace supervisor, failing to conduct a daily health screening, failing to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained and failure to maintain and/or retain documentation for daily health screening.

MIOSHA carried out an inspection of the business after a complaint was filed. MIOSHA has also released information on the 18 other business across the state that violated safety guidelines under its “general duty” clause. A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

MIOSHA’s on-site inspections determined the 19 companies allegedly committed serious violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans.

The cited companies have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. The citations include suggestions to fix the hazards to protect employees. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that they have made the necessary adjustments.