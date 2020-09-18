11 counties urged to cancel outdoor events due to suspected mosquito-borne virus

Due to the seriousness of the illness, the MDHHS is asking affected counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk. Photo: Mika Mamy

LANSING — Michigan’s health authorities are warning of a suspected rare mosquito-born virus, Eastern equine encephalitis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said a man in Barry County is suspected of having the virus and is now urging people in 11 Michigan counties —Barry, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland — to cancel or postpone outdoor events that take place at or after dusk.

The virus is contracted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Though rare, the disease, also known as Triple E, is one of the deadliest ones spread by mosquitos in the U.S. The virus is known to kill 33 percent of people who become ill with it. It also kills 90 percent of horses that contract it.

Twenty-eight cases in horses in 11 counties have been detected as of Thursday. The MDHHS has been conducting aerial treatments in the affected counties over the last few days.

Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches, which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should contact a medical provider. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases.

To reduce the potential for people to be bitten by mosquitoes, the MDHHS is encouraging local officials in the affected counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or canceling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk, particularly activities involving children. To protect the public health, the recommendation applies until the first hard frost of the year.

Residents can take these steps to avoid mosquito bites: