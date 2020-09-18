Michigan health insurers agree to no out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, treatment through 2020

Individuals with health plans with these insurance companies will not be charged cost-sharing for primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and medications and vaccines when they become available. Photo: Fernando Zhiminaicela

LANSING – Michigan has has secured agreements from nearly all of the state’s health insurers to waive all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatments through the end of 2020, including copays, deductibles, and coinsurance. These agreements cover more than 92 percent of the commercial health insurance market in Michigan. Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance (DIFS) announced the agreements on Friday. “Ensuring access to appropriate testing and medical treatment without financial concern is an important part of fighting this virus,” said Whitmer.“We’re continuing to work around the clock to slow the spread of this virus and keep people healthy, and I am thankful that Michigan’s health insurers have continued to step up to do their part.”

People with these individual and group health plans will not be charged cost-sharing for medically appropriate COVID-19-related medical treatment, such as primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and FDA-approved medications and vaccines when they become available.

The insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

Aetna Better Health of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network

HAP, Alliance Health

Humana

McLaren Health Plan

Meridian Health Plan

Molina Healthcare Michigan

Paramount Care of Michigan

Physicians Health Plan (PHP)

Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co.

Total Health Care

The waived cost-sharing applies to commercial health insurance products from the insurers named in the state agreement. The state says consumers seeking COVID-19 testing or treatment should contact their insurance company to find out about their coverage. Insured consumers who pay up front or receive a bill for COVID-19 testing or treatment should contact their insurance company for assistance.

Under the U.S. Families First Coronavirus Response Act, consumers with health insurance through Oscar, UnitedHealthcare, and other insurers not named in the state agreement currently have COVID-19 coverage without out-of-pocket costs during the federal public health emergency, which is currently set to expire in late October. These insurers may extend their coverage with no out-of-pocket costs so consumers should contact their agent or call the number on the back of their card to ask about their coverage before incurring costs for COVID-19 testing or treatment. In accordance with federal law, consumers with Medicaid or Medicare may also receive a no-cost COVID-19 test and related services provided by a health care provider.