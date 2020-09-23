Former Wayne Councilman charged with accomplice for false report of a felony

WAYNE – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Christopher James Sanders, 51, of the Wayne and Jimmie Lee Chandler, 28, of Van Buren Township, in connection with the alleged planting of a starter pistol and fake drugs in a city employee’s car.

Allegedly, on October 16, 2017, at the behest of now former Wayne City Councilman Sanders, and after being paid to do so, Chandler broke into the vehicle belonging to a female employee of the Wayne and unbeknownst to her, planted a starter pistol and fake drugs in the her car.

Prosecutors also allege that after watching the woman leave her office parking lot, Chandler placed a 911 call to police to report a false road rage incident and identified her vehicle. She wa s never stopped by the police and, when she discovered the pistol and suspected narcotics in her glovebox, she reported the finding to the Wayne Police Department. Investigation by the Michigan State Police led to the arrest of the defendants.

The prosecutor’s office say complete facts will be placed on the record in court during the preliminary examination. Sanders and Chandler have each been charged with false report of a felony, conspiracy to commit false report of a felony and attempted false report of a felony.

Yesterday Sanders was arrested and arraigned. His probable cause conference is scheduled for October 2 in 35th District Court in Canton. Sanders received a 10,000 personal bond. On Sunday, in a separate hearing, Chandler was arrested and arraigned. He received a $1000 personal bond. Chandler’s probable cause conference will be held on October 2. The 29th District Court in the City of Wayne has been recused from this case.