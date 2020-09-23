Free COVID-19 weekend drive-through testing coming to Taylor

Free, drive through testing will occur this Saturday and Sunday at the Taylor Sportsplex

TAYLOR – The Wayne County Public Health Division, with support from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), continues its weekend drive-through testing, this time in the city of Taylor.

The testing is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Taylor Sportsplex located on 13333 Telegraph Road.

Tests will be administered by Michigan National Guard personnel, while volunteers and staff from the Wayne County Public Health Division will conduct traffic management and registration for participants. The testing offered at this site is diagnostic, nasal swabs administered with residents remaining in their vehicles.

“The Wayne County Public Division is working in lockstep with our community leaders to flatten the curve,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Testing is the primary means to slow the spread. We’re working to provide ample opportunity for residents to protect themselves and their families.”

Wayne County Public Health teams plan to host drive-through testing events at least two weekends each month through the remainder of the year, reaching as many Wayne County communities as possible. The testing schedule will roll out each month once location and logistics are established with each city or municipality.

Free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites are open to all residents over 5-years-old. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian. No pre-registration is needed to receive testing. Also, no insurance or doctor’s order is required.

This COVID-19 testing plan serves as a complement to the weekday testing hosted by Garden City Hospital. The Garden City test site has been open and operational since early June, with testing Monday thru Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

For more information residents can call 734-287-7870, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 2-1-1 for information 24-hours, 7-days a week or by visiting the COVID-19 information page at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

