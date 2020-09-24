AAPAC endorses Biden/Harris ahead of November election

DEARBORN — Today, September 24, 2020, the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) voted to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for president of the United States of America. AAPAC members encourage the Arab American community to protect our democracy and the U.S. institutions and cast a vote for Biden/Harris.

AAPAC was established in 1998 by Arab American professionals and has been very active in the local and national elections, encouraging Arab American participation in the election process. Additional endorsements for local and national races were voted on as well and will be announced shortly.