Early voting begins in Michigan as absentee ballots get mailed out Thursday

LANSING – On Thursday, election clerks the state opened their offices for early voting. Local clerks also mailed out ballots to residents that have requested them.

Today marks the 40th day before the Nov. 3 election, when clerks are required by the state constitution to open up for early voting.

The state says more than 2.39 million absentee ballots have already requested – more than ever before.

When voters receive their ballots they are encouraged to fill them out, sign the back of the return envelope, and as soon as possible place them in the mail or hand-deliver them to their clerk’s office or ballot drop box. Clerk office and drop box locations can be found at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters who intend to cast absentee ballots but have not already requested them are encouraged to do so immediately at Michigan.gov/Vote. At the same site, Michiganders with a state driver’s license or identification card can also register to vote.

“Michigan has already held three successful elections this year, and we are on track to see more success and record-breaking turnout in the general election,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Voters can safely and securely vote absentee from home, early at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day.”