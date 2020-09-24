Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission begins work

LANSING – The state’s newly-formed Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission convened for it’s inaugural meetings over Zoom last Thursday and Friday.

The 13 randomly selected commissioners sat for agenda and orientation discussions. Those orientation materials, YouTube links of the meetings and a list of the selected commissioners can be found on RedistrictingMichigan.org

One of the 13 commissioners has since resigned from their post. In accordance with the state’s constitution, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) held a random selection process to fill the vacancy. Like previous random selections in this process, the random selection was performed by Rehmann, LLC.

The commission will convene again for its second meeting on Friday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed and shared on MDOS’s social media as well as online at RedistrictingMichigan.org.

Anyone that would like to submit public comment for this meeting can sign up with the form posted on the commission’s Facebook page: facebook.com/RedistrictingMI. Translation service can requested by contacting MDOS staff at the commission’s website.

MDOS is encouraging people to follow @RedistrictingMI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and monitor the website RedistrictingMichigan.org for information and notices ahead of future commission meetings.