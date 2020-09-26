Public Service Days parking restrictions to resume Oct. 5

Public Service Days to resume Oct. 5 Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn announced that beginning Oct. 5, parking restrictions will resume in anticipation of the collection of loose leaves from the streets.

Public service days require residents to remove their vehicles from the street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow curb-to-curb services. These also coincide with the neighborhood’s trash collection days.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, enforcement of parking restrictions had been suspended since April.

Loose leaf collection will begin on public service days during the week of Oct. 26.

According to a press release from the city, the goal is to ensure city crews can carry out a safe and efficient operation. However, residents will be given time to readjust.

“To give residents time to adjust to the reinstatement of parking restrictions, police will issue warnings to those in violation on their public service days during the week of Oct. 5,” the release said. “Beginning the week of Oct. 12, tickets will be given to those in violation of the parking restrictions.”

With many COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, public service days are being reinstated at least for the remainder of the season, which lasts until the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Mayor Jack O’Reilly said in the release that city officials want to ensure they are meeting residents’ expectations.

“We know residents expect the loose leaf collection program to be robust,” he said. “We can only deliver on that expectation if parked cars are off the street, and so resuming public service days now makes sense. We’re easing into the program and will give plenty of reminders before tickets are issued on Oct. 12.”

The fine for an initial violation of Public Service Day parking rules is $15 (or $7 if paid within three days). The second violation in a calendar year will result in a $30 fine and the third violation is $70. If a fourth violation occurs within a calendar year, the vehicle will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Tickets will also be issued to vehicles parked across sidewalks, on the easement or on lawns.