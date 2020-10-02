Dr. Abdul El-Sayed

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has a message about President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Trump announced he and his wife Melania are positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning on Twitter.

Donald Trump has the best healthcare in the world as he faces COVID-19. But we should remember this right now, he’s trying to take away health care entirely from 23 million other people by dismantling the Affordable Care Act. It’s the height of cruelty to take away people’s health care in the middle of a pandemic. EVERY American deserves what Donald Trump has: access to affordable, quality health care in case they come down with this terrible disease. If Donald Trump can’t even keep himself safe, how can you expect him to protect your family?

El-Sayed is the chair of Southpaw MI, former Director of the Detroit Department of Public Health, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Columbia University and a former Michigan gubernatorial candidate.