Whitmer loses legal battle over emergency powers, but has other options

The Michigan Supreme Court said on Friday that the governor's extensions of a state of emergency are unconstitutional. Photo: Office of the Governor

LANSING – After months of legal back and forth, the Michigan Supreme Court has finally deemed Governor Whitmer’s continued state of emergency in Michigan unconstitutional.

The drama began with Whitmer leveraging decades-old laws to give herself emergency powers and bypass the legislature when extending her original state of emergency in the state. Her administration argued that the laws gave her the authority to make such necessary responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 7000 people have died of the virus in Michigan.

The GOP-majority in the state’s legislature have argued that Whitmer could not continue the state’s lockdown without their involvement in the decision. Now conservative judges in the state’s Supreme Court have decided Whitmer said neither the Emergency Management Act (EMA) from 1976 nor the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act (EPGA) from 1945 provide guidance on how states of emergency are declared and handled in Michigan, and that Whitmer does not have the power to continue the state of emergency under either law.

The EPGA cannot continue to provide a basis for the Governor to exercise emergency powers – Michigan Supreme Court

Furthermore, the majority opinion says the EPGA itself stand in violation of the state’s constitution.

“We conclude that the Governor lacked the authority to declare a ‘state of emergency’ or a ‘state of disaster’ under the EMA after April 30, 2020, on the basis of the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Justice Stephen Markman in the majority opinion. “Furthermore, we conclude that the EPGA is in violation of the Constitution of our state because it purports to delegate to the executive branch the legislative powers of state government— including its plenary police powers— and to allow the exercise of such powers indefinitely.

“As a consequence, the EPGA cannot continue to provide a basis for the Governor to exercise emergency powers,” Markman added.

The case entered the Michigan Supreme Court after Michigan healthcare providers and patient seeking knee surgery sued Whitmer for banning elective procedures. That lawsuit was filed in federal court. The U.S. district judge presiding over the case found more input was need from the state’s legal body.

Whitmer has more options to continue the state of emergency, including seeking other laws to do so. The Supreme Court ruling “leaves open many avenues” for Whitmer to address the current health crisis, though it encourages working with the legislature going forward.

Whitmer’s full statement on the Michigan Supreme Court ruling appears here: