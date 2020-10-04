Free COVID-19 testing in Dearborn Heights on Oct 10-11

Wayne County to host free COVID-19 testing in Dearborn Heights on Oct. 10 and 11

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – The Wayne County Public Health Division and The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are continuing to host weekend drive-through COVID-19 testing.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said that testing will continue for the rest of the year.

“The Wayne County Public Division will continue to support our communities through the end of the year,” he said. “This is to slow the spread and safeguard our residents from COVID-19.”

Michigan National Guard personnel will administer the diagnostic nasal swab testing while residents remain inside of their vehicle. Volunteers and staff from the Wayne County Public Health Division will be conducting traffic management while registering participants.

The Wayne County Public Health teams will be hosting drive-through testing events for at least two weekends a month throughout the rest of the year in an attempt to reach as many Wayne County communities as possible.

The tests are free and are open to all residents over the age of five years old with minors being accompanied by guardians. Pre-registration, doctor’s orders, and insurance are not required.

The event will be in Dearborn Heights at Hype Athletics located at 23302 West Warren Avenue on Oct 10 and 11 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m..

This COVID-19 testing plan is in addition to the weekday testing hosted by Garden City Hospital. This test site has been open and operational since early June. The testing hours are Monday thru Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information residents can call 734-287-7870, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM or 2-1-1 for information 24-hour, 7-days a week or by visiting the COVID-19 information page at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.