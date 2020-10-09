Opportunity for artists to show work at Paris Peace Forum, win trip to TED Doha

The contest is being organized by the Qatar Foundation and Qatar Museums as part of Qatar France 2020 Year of Culture at the Paris Peace Forum

DOHA, QATAR – Artists are being invited to submit works around the theme of human resilience in the face of crisis to a new digital art contest and online exhibition organized by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Museums as part of Qatar France 2020 Year of Culture, to be hosted at the Paris Peace Forum.

The newly launched initiative is called The Untold Stories of Resilience. It aims to gather artistic interpretations of COVID-19 and the way global humanity has responded and adapted to the pandemic, by encouraging people to draw on their own experiences of life in a time of unique challenges.

Selected artworks submitted through the contest will become part of an online exhibition to be held in the framework of the Paris Peace Forum, an annual summit that brings together members of civil society to discuss governance and global issues.

Its 2020 edition will take place in Paris and on the forum’s digital platforms from Nov.11-13, during the Year of Culture Qatar-France 2020, with Qatar Foundation – as a strategic partner – participating in panel discussions and side events that reflect its mission and its contribution to society in its 25th anniversary year.

Artists aged 16 and older from around the world are eligible to submit their work in order for it to be considered for exhibition, and applications are also welcomed from galleries and agents representing artists.

To be accepted, submitted works must use digital technology, such as digital paintings, drawings, photography, and collage, pixel art, videography, Virtual Reality, and 2D or 3D visual media or digital imagery. Priority will be given to thoughtful and relevant interpretations of the contest’s theme that are capable of engaging a broad audience, and scans or photographs of original artworks will not be accepted.

Following assessment by an expert jury, the shortlisted artworks will be confirmed on Nov. 1 and will have the opportunity to feature on Qatar Foundation’s and Qatar Museums’ social media channel. The three winners of the contest will be announced on Nov. 13 during the Paris Peace Forum, receiving an event ticket and accommodation to attend a TED event in Doha in 2022.

The submission period is now open and continues until Oct. 15. For more details, and to submit your artworks, visit www.qf.org.qa/ppf-art-contest

“We are living through history, and through a time which has required all of us to show our resilience, our adaptability, and our strength of character,” said Aysha Al Mudahka, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnership Development, Qatar Foundation.

“The Untold Stories of Resilience is an opportunity for the global artistic community to document this extraordinary period in our lives, and reflect how we have faced up to it and come closer together even when we may be apart. For all its impact on our lives, even a pandemic cannot stem creativity and expression, and this contest aims to illustrate our strength in adversity through the power of art.

“As the Paris Peace Forum 2020 approaches, Qatar Foundation and Qatar Museums are delighted to give the world’s artists the opportunity to place in the spotlight their interpretations of resilience in a COVID-19 world.”

Aisha Ghanem Alattiya, Head of Years of Culture, Qatar Museums, said “The Years of Culture have always been dedicated to promoting creativity and cultural exchange.

“In this context, it was important for Qatar Museums to partner with Qatar Foundation and the Paris Peace Forum 2020 to support creative talents. Digital art is often synonymous with creativity and cultural expression, both essential elements in our societies.

“This competition will surpass cultural barriers, bring people together without limits and boundaries, and showcase how resilience in times of adversity can be expresses in art.”