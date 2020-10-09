Wayne County issues emergency order, amplifying COVID orders made prior to Supreme Court ruling

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans says the new order gives clarity to residents and businesses on COVID-19 related rules and regulations

DETROIT – Wayne County issued a new Emergency Public Health Order that clarifies and amplifies the COVID-19 orders issued by the state of Michigan.

County Executive Warren C. Evans said the order carries forward the public health safety precautions implemented by Governor Whitmer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A copy of the Wayne County Emergency Public Health Order is available at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

Evans said Wayne County’s order is intended to clarify the rules and regulations county residents and businesses must follow.

Last Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the governor did not have legal authority to issue the emergency orders in response to COVID-19 without legislative approval. That ruling created confusion on which safety precautions people and business should still follow.

“We are keeping the COVID-19 rules and regulations in place from before the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the governor’s authority to issue them,” Evans said. “Wayne County’s order is simple: Keep wearing masks in public; no group events larger than 10 people or 20 percent attendance per 1,000 square feet of space and employers must still provide health screenings for employees working in public areas or with the public.

“These are the rules we are accustomed to and they are the rules we are going to follow until there is clearer direction from the state.”

Under Michigan law, local health authorities can issue emergency orders in response to public health crises. Earlier this week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued its own emergency order that reinstated virtually all of the main COVID-19 regulations from Whitmer’s previous orders.

We are keeping the COVID-19 rules and regulations in place from before the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the governor’s authority to issue them — County Exec. Warren Evans

The governor’s executive orders are in effect now in the jurisdiction of the Wayne County Health Department and are likely to remain in effect until at least Oct. 23. Specifically, residents and businesses under the jurisdiction of the Wayne County Public Health Department must:

Continue wearing face masks while in public spaces

Limit group events to 10 people or less, or in the case of arena or entertainment event with fixed seating, limit attendance to 20 percent of the venue’s seating capacity to allow for social distancing

Continue protections for residents of long-term care facilities and

Screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms

In addition, Wayne County school districts under the jurisdiction of the Wayne County Health Department must continue following the Return to School plan outlined by the state of Michigan.

Such specific measures in this order will be enforced, and any violations are subject to citation and penalties as outlined in the Michigan Public Health Code. This order will remain in effect until it is determined by the Health Officer of the Wayne County Health Department that the threat to the public’s health and lives is no longer present. This order may be revised as well as supplemented with specific procedures and orders issued by the MDHHS in accordance with the Michigan Public Health Code.

Wayne County’s Emergency Public Health Order is likely to remain in effect until Oct. 23, or until other countermanding orders are issued. The county will issue new orders as needed to match or expand upon anticipated new orders from the MDHHS. This order excludes the city of Detroit, which is governed by its own local health department.