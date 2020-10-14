Downtown Dearborn seeks community help in launching vision plan

Residents, students, visitors, businesses and employees are being encouraged to share their input on the downtown experience by taking the Downtown Dearborn Vision Plan survey through the end of October

DEARBORN — Residents, students, visitors, businesses and employees are being encouraged to share their input on the downtown experience by taking the Downtown Dearborn Vision Plan survey through the end of October.

The goal of the survey is to get community input on how the community can grow and enhance the downtown experience.

Based on the Dearborn Master Plan and Branding Dearborn initiatives, the Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities (DDDAs) are defining how the cohesive message and vision for the city applies to downtown Dearborn.

The survey is being used to gather ideas on how downtown can be more diverse, connected and innovative. The community is asked to embellish on their ideas of:

An attractive mix of well-maintained historic and new buildings to create an authentic vibe uniting the two downtowns and their historical attributes across the physical, social and psychological barriers that have previously divided them

A safe and walkable environment that emphasizes people over cars

A vibrant and livable center with a variety of housing options and amenities attracting top talent and cultivating innovative businesses

Leveraging diverse cultural, historic and artistic amenities as a destination for all members of the community

A green, open and active place for the public to connect, congregate and recreate.

The manager of the DDAs, Cristina Sheppard-Decius, said that while they have made strides for improvement, it’s not enough.

“We have made substantial gains over the last few years,” she said. “But as our community grows, we must keep our eyes on a greater, shared vision of where we are going and identify any areas in which we need to hone in on or touch. The DDDAs can then adjust its strategies as needed to reach that vision.”

People of all ages are encouraged to participate in the survey and a final plan is anticipated to be adopted by the DDDAs by the end of the year.

A hard copy survey can be picked up at the DDDA office at 13615 Michigan Ave., Suit B-2, Dearborn, MI or at one of these establishments: Green Brain Comics, 13936 Michigan Ave.; and Village Picture Frame & Gallery, 22191 Michigan Ave.

The community is also encouraged to visit downtowndearborn.org or join social media conversations on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.