Nearly 1 million ballots in Michigan; voters can check status online

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Michigan is on track to see more than 3 million absentee ballots cast

LANSING — Three weeks out from the Nov. 3 election, nearly 1 million citizens have already returned absentee ballots, and more than 2.8 million have requested them, according to the Michigan Department of State (MDOS). A breakdown by jurisdiction of this week’s absentee ballot data is available here.

“Michigan citizens can be confident that all valid absentee ballots will be counted,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We are on pace to see more than 3 million absentee ballots cast, each of which will be verified to ensure the signature on the outside envelope matches the voter’s signature on file, and then securely counted on Election Day.”

Voters are also reminded they can check the status of their application or ballot online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by calling their local city of township election clerk. This can be an especially helpful resource for voters who are receiving mailers with absent voter ballot applications or reminders to submit their ballots from political parties, third-party groups and candidates for office.

While such mailings are legal and common ahead of elections, they may be based on inaccurate or out of- date information. The MDOS says this is no cause for alarm, but voters are encouraged to check their status online from the MDOS, or their local clerk, if they are not sure whether they have applied for or returned their ballot.