Dearborn Heights city councilman hosts first annual U.S. Marine Corps Challenge

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Councilman Bill Bazzi hosted what he plans to be the first annual U.S. Marine Corps Challenge for students in the community.

Being a veteran of the Marines himself, Bazzi arranged the challenge as a means to engage local students in a multi-school fitness competition.

“As students have been facing an unprecedented year, I was honored to work with my fellow Marines to proudly bring this unique multi-school athletic challenge to students from local high schools to compete in the first U.S. Marine Corps Challenge,” he said. “The competition provided a unique opportunity for high school athletes to participate in a friendly, yet competitive, fitness challenge focusing on physical fitness, mental endurance, team building and camaraderie.”

The event was closed to the public due to COVID conditions and was held on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Bazzi said that the event was sponsored by Elite Sports Training of Dearborn Heights and included volunteers from the Crestwood High School Honors Society and Annapolis High School Key Club.

“Kids are depressed and struggling,” he told The Arab American News. “We wanted to give them something to look forward to.”

The competition consisted of an 880 meter sprint, ammo can lift (30 lbs.) and a maneuver under fire agility course that included a high crawl, low crawl, body drag, fireman carry, push ups and a baseball throw (in lieu of a grenade throw.)

A special awards ceremony followed the competition, at which Edsel Ford High School was awarded the first place trophy, Elite Sports athletes took second place, and Crestwood High School took third.

Bazzi said the event was not a way of getting recruitments.

“This is strictly to interact with the kids in the community and get them motivated,” he said. “This is the first one and we are really excited about it. My objective is to plan to do this every year.”

The event was supported by Crestwood Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam.

“Civic engagement is paramount to increase positive team building with students,” he said. “Not only at the Crestwood schools, but also students and staff in our neighboring districts.”