Free COVID-19 testing in Lincoln Park this weekend

Ongoing testing is scheduled for Wayne County communities through the year

LINCOLN PARK – The Wayne County Public Health Division, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will host free drive-through COVID-19 testing Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Park Middle School on 2800 Lafayette Street in Lincoln Park.

Tests will be administered by Michigan National Guard personnel, while volunteers and staff from the Wayne County Public Health Division will conduct traffic management and registration for participants. The testing offered at this site is diagnostic, nasal swabs administered with resident remaining in the vehicle.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise, testing is more important than ever to get ahead of the curve and help keep this pandemic in check,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Testing is one of the best ways to track and slow the spread of COVID-19. We’re working to provide ample opportunity for residents to protect themselves and their families.”

Wayne County Public Health teams plan to host drive-through testing events at least two weekends each month through the remainder of the year, reaching as many Wayne County communities as possible. The testing schedule will roll out each month once location and logistics are established with each municipality.

Free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites are open to all residents over the age of five-years of age. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian. No pre-registration is needed to receive testing. Also, no insurance or doctor’s order is required.

“We are thankful for our partnerships with the State and local leaders along with County and community volunteers to bring testing directly to residents” said Wayne County Public Health Officer, Carol Austerberry.

This COVID-19 testing plan serves as a complement to the weekday testing hosted by Garden City Hospital. This test site has been open and operational since early June. The testing hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information residents can call 734-287-7870, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 2-1-1 for information 24-hour, 7-days a week or by visiting the COVID-19 information page at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.