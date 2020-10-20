Jill Biden mobilizes voters at Shatila Bakery in Dearborn

Jill Biden will stop at Shatila Bakery at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at an invite-only event.

DEARBORN – Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will be attending a voter mobilization event at Shatila Bakery on Warren Avenue in Dearborn on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. The event is invite-only and not open to the general public due to COVID-19 concerns.

Dearborn is one of few stops Jill Biden will be making in the state this week, as candidates ramp up their mobilizations efforts in key battleground states like Michigan. Jill Biden is also expected to visit Detroit, Madison Heights and Saginaw.

Attendees at the Shatila Bakery event will be going through a health screening and be situated in a socially-distant seating arrangement.

Both Biden and Trump campaigns have sent surrogates to Michigan this week. Besides Jill Biden’s stop on Tuesday, on Monday former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visited Michigan in support of Biden. Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter and White House advisor, also visited Michigan on Monday. Eric Trump is expected to visit Michigan on Tuesday, his second trip in a week. Mike Pence will be in Pontiac on Thursday.

Both Trump and Biden have also made campaign stops in Michigan over last week. The second and final debate between them will be held on Thursday with NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker moderating the debate.

Shatila is an immensely popular bakery in Dearborn and has been in operation for over 40 years. Warren Avenue in Dearborn encompasses a vibrant motly-Arab American business district, with businesses like Shatila contributing to the economic impact of the Arab community on Dearborn and surrounding areas.