Dearborn police arrest person of interest after an alleged road rage shooting

Photo and videos courtesy of Aboudy Elhadi

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department now have a person of interest in custody following an alleged road rage incident that happened on Sunday.

At around 5:40pm, Aboudy Elhadi was driving westbound on Warren between Chase and Greenfield in Dearborn, when he said he noticed someone in his rearview mirror had been driving erratically.

“He was driving crazy,” Elhadi told The Arab American News. “He was driving all over the road cutting people off and people were honking their horns and everything. Then he cut me off, and I thought to myself, ‘you need to get a picture of this guy’s face to get him off the streets.’”

That’s when Elhadi said he pulled up next to an early 2000s green Honda Accord and rolled his window down to start recording.

“I really thought this guy was drunk or on drugs,” he said. “When I pulled up I said to him that he needed to slow down and he started cussing at me and was waving his gun at me. The next thing I knew he was shooting at me and all I could do was duck.”

View the videos, submitted by Elhadi here, here and here. Warning, the videos contain strong language and gun violence.

Elhadi said that the suspect had been dressed as someone in the military or a security guard.

“He was ready,” he said. “He was ready to shoot at anyone that day and I’m just glad that I’m alive.”

Dearborn Police Department said that a tip led to the arrest but the person’s identity is not yet released.

“I feel safe again,” Elhadi said. “Thanks to the Dearborn police, I can go to work and not be scared. I left my country and came here because it was safer. I’ve never experienced this before and I got very lucky.”

Elhadi also said he thinks everyone should be more alert when they are driving.

“Take photos, take videos, report reckless driving to the police when you can,” he said. “These people need to be off the streets for our community to be safer. I almost got hurt, but I did what I had to do and now no one else will get hurt either.”

Dearborn police issued out a press release in response to the arrest.

“As a result of our excellent partnership with local media outlets and with the cooperation of concerned citizens, a swift arrest was made and our communities are safer,” the release said.