Crestwood School Board President passes away

Donna Ancinec, Crestwood School Board President has passed away

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Crestwood School Board President, Donna Ancinec, passed away on Sunday Oct. 25.

According to a GoFundMe page that was set up on Oct. 5, Ancinec had been battling a chronic liver condition for a few years that had impacted her ability to work full time.

“Donna has given over 20 years to the Crestwood School District as a board member and the majority as the President of the Board of Education,” the page said. “She has spearheaded many a fundraiser, anonymously, for people who have had illnesses or needs.”

Ancinec was elected president of the school board in 2001 and has been serving Crestwood School District since.

Arrangements have not yet been announced, however the GoFundMe page is still open at gofundme.com/f/donna-ancinec

“It is with great sadness we learn of Crestwood School District President Donna Ancinec’s passing,” said Dearborn Heights City Councilwoman Lisa Hicks-Clayton in a Facebook post. “I often enjoyed and always valued our conversations and her support.”