Detroit, Dearborn are top two most expensive cities for car insurance in the U.S., report shows

DEARBORN — A new report on the state of the car insurance industry in 2020 finds that the cost of car insurance in Dearborn is one of the highest in the nation, just behind neighboring Detroit.

Drivers in Dearborn spend an average of $3,511 on their auto policy, coming in second in the nation behind Detroit, where drivers pay an average of $3,882. Southfield is number four in the country with an $3,366 annual cost and Dearborn Heights is number 10 at $3,152.

There’s no surprise that four Michigan cities would be included in the top most expensive in the country. Michigan ranks as the most expensive state in the country for car insurance, with a state-wide average of $2,409. Hawaii has the lowest costs in the country, at $567.

The report, “Insuring the American Driver: Trends in Cost and Coverage”, is compiled by the data researchers at Insurify. The report analyzed 25.5 million car insurance quotes to take a closer look at the elements driving pricing trends in 2020, recap major events in the auto insurance landscape this year and predict car insurance costs in 2021.

The report also covers information on insurers’ pandemic response, the unexpected costs of canceling coverage due to COVID-19 and racial disparities in quoting. It finds that factors that contribute to the soaring policy costs in U.S. cities include population density, weather patterns, crime rates and state driving laws.

For the top 10 cities with most expensive car insurance rates, extreme weather, crime rates and traffic density are contributing factors, as are no-fault insurance laws and higher personal injury protection requirements.

The top factors that determine car insurance rates in any city are:

Location : Insurance providers calculate premiums based on “safety” of a driver’s location. Locations where drivers are less likely to file a claim enjoy a lower premium. Some states have outlawed this practice.

: Insurance providers calculate premiums based on “safety” of a driver’s location. Locations where drivers are less likely to file a claim enjoy a lower premium. Some states have outlawed this practice. Driving record: A history of accidents and tickets can mean higher premiums

record: A history of accidents and tickets can mean higher premiums Discounts : Eligibility for the right discounts can make seemingly expensive policies more affordable

: Eligibility for the right discounts can make seemingly expensive policies more affordable Vehicle : Varying age and quality of car parts can command different coverage rates. Older cars with easily replaceable parts are cheaper to insure, generally.

: Varying age and quality of car parts can command different coverage rates. Older cars with easily replaceable parts are cheaper to insure, generally. Demographics : Female drivers, married drivers and drivers between the ages of 25 to 65 pay lower rates. Statistically, these groups are less likely to file claims.

: Female drivers, married drivers and drivers between the ages of 25 to 65 pay lower rates. Statistically, these groups are less likely to file claims. Coverage: More coverage means higher premiums.

For the U.S. average, the report says that out of 227+ million licensed U.S. drivers, 87 percent are insured, and that the average U.S. driver will pay $1,463 in auto insurance this year.

There are other U.S. averages that may be be of note. The reports finds that on average, women pay less than men for car insurance. In fact, the average policy price for a female driver is 4 percent less than that of a male driver.

Owning a home can reduce the price of a premium significantly. On average, unmarried homeowners pay the least for their car insurance, 15 percent less than unmarried renters and 21 percent less than married ones. Bundling car and home insurance can lead to savings of up to $123 a year.

The average monthly cost of car insurance is up 1.5 percent from last year. Not surprisingly, drivers in urban areas pay $129 more a year. Cities and towns with majority Black residents experience some of the highest quote prices in the country compared to cities of any other racial makeup, regardless of how clean those residents’ driving record are.

Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and other members of Congress introduced the Preventing Auto Insurance Discrimination (PAID) Study Act, which requires the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct a study on the disparate impacts of automobile insurance companies’ use of socioeconomic, non-driving factors in premium setting and underwriting decisions.

“Auto insurance discrimination on the basis of non-driving factors has allowed auto insurers to reap benefits off the financial struggles of so many Americans for far too long,” Tlaib said. “Now, we have a pandemic exponentially exacerbating those financial struggles, with folks being forced to choose between paying for state-mandated auto insurance, keeping a roof over their heads or food on the table through no fault of their own.”

The report notes that Americans drove less at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that due to a decreased risk of accidents, 57 percent of insurers offered credits, refunds or discounts to policyholders this spring. However, only 10 percent of insurers offered more long-term payment relief.

Unless the risk numbers stay low and insurance providers keep prices low, insurance costs are expected to rise 6 percent in 2021.