Poll shows Arab American voters favor Biden in 2020 presidential election

The survey of likely Arab American voters found 59 percent plan plan to vote for Biden, versus just 35 percent for Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A poll conducted by the Arab American Institute (AAI) in Washington, D.C. shows that Arab American voters prefer Joe Biden over incumbent Donald Trump for the upcoming Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Yalla Vote Tracking Poll, released earlier this week, shows that a majority of likely Arab American voters think Trump has failed to deliver on issues that are important to them.

As a result, most Arab Americans say they plan to vote for Biden, with Biden’s advantage with Arab American voters being strongest in the critical battleground states of Michigan, where they comprise 5 percent of the vote, and Ohio and Pennsylvania, where they comprise between 1.7 percent and 2 percent of likely voters.

The results have major implications for the outcome of the election, especially in the crucial swing states with the highest concentrations of Arab American voters. For the survey, Zogby Analytics was commissioned by the AAI to conduct an online and live operator telephone survey of 805 Arab Americans.

Some major findings from the Yalla Vote Tracking Poll are:

59 percent of Arab Americans plan on voting for Biden, while 35 percent plan to vote for Trump.

Biden is viewed favorably by 74 percent of Arab Americans polled, and unfavorably by 25 percent. Trump’s favorable/unfavorable rating is 48 percent/51 percent.

More than 80 percent of Arab Americans say they are very likely to vote this year. 52 percent of Democrats say they are voting early or by mail, while 62 percent of Republicans will vote in person on Nov. 3.

40 percent of Arab Americans say their top concern this election is deteriorating race relations, followed by the economy (23 percent), health care (21 percent), the environment (17 percent) and Social Security/Medicare (10 percent). On all of these issues besides the economy, Biden is viewed more favorably.

Biden leads across religious groups. Among Arab Americans, Biden is leading among Muslims (60 percent to Trump’s 30 percent), Catholics (55 percent to 43 percent) and naturalized citizens (64 percent to 23 percent).

Biden leads across age groups. Young Arab Americans support Biden 67 percent to Trump’s 27 percent, and seniors support Biden 66 percent to Trump’s 26 percent.

Arab Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement. 70 percent say they have a positive view of the nationwide demonstrations, and 74 percent criticize policing practices in the U.S. 49 percent said Biden would be better at improving race relations, compared to 33 percent for Trump.

40 percent of Arab Americans are Democrats and 33 percent are Republicans, narrower than the 52 percent/26 percent split during the 2016 election.

“The most interesting finding in this poll isn’t that Biden has a large lead or that Trump has galvanized Republican support,” said James Zogby, president of AAI. “It’s that Arab Americans see deteriorating race relations as the most important issue in this election.”