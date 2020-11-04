Dearborn Schools pause learning labs amid increase in COVID numbers

With COVID-19 cases increasing across the state at an alarming rate, Dearborn Public Schools have decided to suspend remaining in-person learning labs as of Monday, Nov. 9.

The decision was made after the district received its weekly report from the Wayne County Health Department, which showed positivity rates climbing up to eight percent.

On Oct. 21, the district had stopped requiring teachers to offer the learning labs, which provided face-to-face instruction for groups of up to six students at a time.

Since then, a few learning labs have continued for some special education students and other teachers could voluntarily offer the labs. However, this change means that even those programs will be suspended until COVID-19 rates improve in the community.

The district plans to restart learning labs after the positivity numbers in the county improve. It is also planning to open elementary schools once COVID-19 conditions improve and meet thresholds outlined by the Board of Education.