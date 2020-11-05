Big re-election wins for popular Reps. Tlaib and Dingell

U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) were popular incumbents among Arab American voters

MICHIGAN — Democrats swept the board on election night in diverse, urban precincts in Metro Detroit, like those in Wayne and Oakland County.

Important among these were U.S. Congressional races, as nationwide Democrats attempted to maintain their hold, and possibly increase their majority, in the House.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) defeated Republican David Dudenhoefer of Detroit by a wide margin, with 77.9 percent of the vote going to Tlaib over Dudenhoefer’s 18.8 percent as election results were finalized in the state.

The daughter of Palestinian immigrants, Tlaib, who has been dubbed a member of “The Squad” of progressive Congressional Democrats, has wide support among Arab Americans. Tlaib also has the notable backing of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Tlaib also had the backing of unions, progressive groups and her district’s Democratic Party organization. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also endorsed her.

Though she never formally endorsed Joe Biden, the strong support from Tlaib’s constituency helped Biden’s race to the White House, as Tlaib urged her supporters to vote to end President Trump’s reign in Washington, D.C.

Tlaib’s 13th District encompasses portions of Dearborn and Detroit and Wayne County cities like Garden City, Highland Park, Inkster, Melvindale, Westland and others.

In the last year, Tlaib has been instrumental in pushing for COVID-19 protections for working class families in her district and beyond, including housing and utility protections. She had also introduced a bill that would require the U.S. government to study on the disparate impacts of car insurance companies’ use of socioeconomic, non-driving factors in a premium setting.

Working hand in hand with Tlaib on key Congressional proposals is U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn). Dingell herself has popular support among Arab American voters and can often be speaking seen at community events on issues important to them. She is the widow of the longest-ever serving member of Congress in U.S. history, John Dingell.

Wining her fourth term as representative of the 12th Congressional District, Dingell cleared 66.4 percent of the vote over Republican challenger Jeff Jones, who received 30.7 percent.

Dingell has criticized Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has deeply impacted communities in her district. She has also fought for tenant rights in Washtenaw County, which is part of her district, as money from the federal CARES Act ran out earlier in the year.

Dingell recently introduced Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, at a campaign rally in Dearborn, mobilizing Arab American voters at Shatila Bakery.

“Many have complicated feelings. We have to count all of the votes. They all matter,” Dingell said in a statement following her reelection. “Each and everyone and democracy is stronger because so many people participated from all sides and communities. We cannot draw conclusions or assume anything. We need the actual vote count. And go from there.”

Dingell was endorsed by numerous Democratic powerhouses including Governor Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and, of course, Tlaib.