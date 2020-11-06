Muslim orgs say Muslim vote impactful for Biden victory in Michigan, elsewhere

Voters line up and wait to vote at a precinct in Dearborn, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

MICHIGAN — Emgage Action, a Muslim civic advocacy organization, said Wednesday that it celebrated a high Muslim American voter turnout in Michigan, and that turnout was instrumental to former Vice President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

According to the Emgage analyes, more than 81,000 Muslim American early and absentee votes have been counted. Emgage Action’s staff and volunteers sent 2.2 million text messages and made 461,481 calls in Michigan to mobilize voters during this election cycle. Emgage has a chapter in Michigan and dedicated significant resources to mobilize Muslim voters in the state, especially in the pivotal Wayne County.

Biden beat President Trump by roughly 150,000 votes in Michigan. More than 270,000 Muslim Americans live in Michigan, many living in the Detroit and Dearborn area. Biden was the winner in both cities, and Wayne County in for that matter, by a wide margin.

The data was collected from Michigan Secretary of State and filtered through a name match algorithm, a self-reported ethnicity code and a self-reported religion code.

“We are incredibly proud of the results of the Million Muslim Votes campaign and the unprecedented number of Muslim voter turnout in Michigan,” said Nada Al-Hanooti, executive director of Emgage Michigan. “We have too much at stake during this election and refuse to be complicit in another four years of a Trump presidency. We will not be silenced by the forces of White nationalism, Islamophobia and systematic racism.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released its exit poll of more than 844 registered Muslim voter households from across the nation, which it conducted using an independent automated call survey provider and asked whether they voted in the presidential election and if so, which candidate they voted for.

The poll indicated a high Muslim turnout, with 84 percent reporting that they voted in the election. Sixty-nine percent of those polled say they voted for Biden and 17 percent for Trump.

A national poll conducted by the Arab American Institute (AAI) before the election showed that Arab American voters prefer Biden over Trump, showing 59 percent planned on voting for Biden, while 35 percent planned to vote for Trump.