Dearborn not delaying trash pick up and honors employees on Veteran’s Day; announce DAC reopening 

The city of Dearborn announces the reopening of DAC, honoring of veterans

DEARBORN — With Veteran’s Day falling on Wednesday, Nov. 11, most city buildings will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Despite most city buildings being closed Wednesday, trash and loose leaf pick up are not suspended for the day.

The Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC) and all branches of the Dearborn Public Library will be closed, but The Ford Community and Performing Arts Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 13, the DAC will reopen to the public on Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for most city services.

The DAC had previously been closed on Fridays to allow for additional cleaning of the building and sourcing of staff.

While a public Veteran’s Day ceremony will not be held due to COVID-19 concerns, the city is honoring its employees who have served.

The city has 83 veterans employed throughout the city.

Mayor Jack O’Reilly is thankful to have them within the community.

“Those who have been in our armed forces deserve our admiration and respect,” he said. “We are grateful to have them as city employees, as they continue to serve the public in many important ways.”

Those city employees who are veterans and agreed to be recognized by name this year are listed alphabetically below.

Christopher Brayman is a corporal in the Dearborn Police Department. He served in the U.S. Army from 1986-1991.

John Connolly works in Property Maintenance and Development Services. He served in the U.S. Army from 1982-1985.

Peter Ewald Jr. works in the Department of Assessment. He was a U.S. Coast Guard reservist from 1976-1984.

Eugene Hunt, Jr. is the chief judge of the 19th District Court. He was a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1974-1976.

Tyron Johnson works for Neighborhood Services. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1981-2002.

Jeremy Kurek works for the Fire Department. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1994-1998.

Louis J. Nagy III works in Neighborhood Services. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961.

Jarrod Ormanian works for the Fire Department. He served in the U.S. Navy for two years of active duty and six years of inactive reserves.

Matthew J. Schiffer works in the Police Department. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.

Robert C. Schuelke works in the Property Maintenance and Development Services Department. He was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1966-1970.

Craig Smith is a corporal in the Police Department. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2001-2005.

Adam Southall works for the Police Department. He served in the U.S. Navy from 2000-2010.

Jack Tate is acting chief curator for the Dearborn Historical Museum. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962.