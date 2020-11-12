Beaumont Health seeking participants for COVID vaccine study

Researchers at Beaumont Hospital are now enrolling patients in a national study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine, known as AZD1222, is being tested to determine its safety and effectiveness.

Beaumont Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Christopher Carpenter said that Beaumont cared for the most patients suffering from COVID-19.

“Because there is currently no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19, we’re eager to have Beaumont participate as one of the trial sites,” he said. “Beaumont Health cared for the most COVID-19 patients in Michigan during the surge in March and April. We’re hopeful the study will attract a diverse group of participants.”

The vaccine study is in Phase 3 research and is seeking about 40,000 participants nationwide. Participants will receive two injections four weeks apart, but will not be told if they are receiving the vaccine or a placebo as only two-thirds of the participants will receive the vaccine.

Participants will also be followed for approximately two years.

Beaumont’s director of infectious diseases research, Matthew Sims, M.D., Ph.D., said this study has big potential.

“This large-scale study definitely has the potential to save lives,” he said. “Across our state, the nation and across the globe.”

Researchers are looking for people 18 years of age or older who are in good or stable health, individuals with an increased risk of getting COVID or greater risk of developing complications, and those who do not have a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID.

All clinic visits will take place at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. All tests will be provided at no cost and participants will be reimbursed for their time and travel.

Anyone interested in the study can visit www.beaumont.org/covid-trial.