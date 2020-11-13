Schools returning to virtual learning amid spike in COVID-19 cases

With COVID cases reaching record daily highs, many schools are experiencing outbreaks and returning to virtual learning as a result.

LANSING — With COVID cases reaching record daily highs, many schools are experiencing outbreaks and returning to virtual learning as a result.

An outbreak is defined by the state as “two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began tracking outbreaks in schools on Sept. 14 and refreshes the data every Monday at 3 p.m.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said it’s important for parents to check the state’s listings.

“Parents and students should know that if their school is listed, their local health department and school are already investigating,” she said. “Based on that investigation, people are contacted individually if they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 at school. Michigan schools are working hard to maintain a safe environment while also providing quality education.”

As a result of new outbreaks throughout multiple schools, Detroit Public Schools have decided to suspend in-person classes next week.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said he can’t ignore the city’s climbing infection rate.

“The district relied on science and the data to reopen schools for in-person learning this summer and fall,” he said. “And we relied on the same criteria to decide that it was no longer safe for our students and employees to work in an in-person school environment.”

Detroit Public Schools joins Livonia, Clarkston, Grosse Pointe and Bloomfield Hills in their decisions to go remote effective Nov. 16. Dearborn Public Schools also recently decided to suspend their in-person learning labs due to the spike in COVID cases.