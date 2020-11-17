Attorney General Nessel joins coalition pushing for scientific, medical research funding during COVID-19 pandemic

Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general urging scientific, medical research funding.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its National Institutes of Health (NIH), the attorneys general urge them to reject recent recommendations made by the Trump administration’s NIH Human Fetal Tissue Ethics Advisory Board.

The Board’s recommendation would withhold federal funding for fetal tissue, research grant proposals, putting limits on research into possible treatments and therapies for various health conditions, including COVID-19.

The recommendation came after a two-year campaign by the Trump administration to block federally funded research that uses fetal tissue as well as an executive order to ban the research.

“While leading scientists are encouraging the use of fetal tissue research to develop treatments for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration is attempting to withhold critical funding for this important work,” Nessel said. “Our country has been hard hit by this pandemic – this recommendation by the Board would effectively hinder advances in finding a treatment for this devastating virus. President Trump himself was treated for COVID with Remdesivir, a drug developed through fetal tissue research – why shouldn’t every American have that opportunity?”

Fetal tissue has been an essential part of scientific and medical advances that have saved millions of lives globally and was used in the research that led to the vaccines for poliovirus, rubella, measles, and rabies and continues to remain a crucial part of vital biomedical research.

In their letter, the coalition argues the Board was not fairly balanced in terms of viewpoint as two-thirds of the members are on record opposing abortion, fetal tissue, or both.

The Board’s proceedings also lacked transparency as all of their meetings were in closed session.

The attorneys general urged NIH Director Francis S. Collins and HHS Secretary Alex M. Azar II to use their authority to reject the Board’s recommendations and maintain federal funding for research projects using fetal tissue that have already been recommended for funding.

In the coalition, Nessel is joined by attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.