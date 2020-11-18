City of Dearborn announces office closures, revised hours amid COVID-19 pandemic

While Dearborn Police are set to enforce the mask mandate and other social gathering limitations issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, the city has announced limitations at its city buildings.

While the city clerk’s office at the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC) will be closed to the public until Nov. 30, due to staff members potentially being exposed to COVID-19, the city has updated its hours at the DAC to be open to the public every day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to allow more time for cleaning of the facility.

At the DAC, customers can access the permits and inspections counter, Treasury Office, Assessor services, Human Resources, Housing and the City Clerk’s Office, among other departments.

The DAC had previously been closed for only one hour at lunchtime, but this has proven to be insufficient to finish serving morning customers and start the deep cleaning after they left the building.

The new hours go into effect on Nov. 19 and continue through the end of the year

The city announced in a press release that the police department will be strictly enforcing MDHHS COVID-19 gathering prohibitions and mask order requirements as outlined on Nov. 15.

The new order requires all persons participating in gatherings to wear a face mask and prohibits indoor residential venue gatherings except where no more than 10 persons from no more than two households are gathered and limits outdoor residential venue gatherings to 25 or fewer persons from no more than three households.

This new order also limits in-person learning, organized sports, theaters, banquet halls, bowling alleys, casinos and group fitness classes for the next three weeks. Also suspended is indoor dining at bars and restaurants.

Businesses must refuse entry to those not wearing face masks, with limited exceptions.

Consistent with the emergency order, a violation of this order is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, or a fine of up to $200 or both. Moreover, violations of this order are also punishable by a civil fine of up to $1,000 for each violation or day that a violation occurs.

As a result of the new emergency order, the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center will be closed for three weeks effective Nov. 18.

During these three weeks, only patients involved with the DMC rehabilitation program will be allowed in the building.

As of Nov. 18, the Henry Ford Centennial Library is also closed to the public and its curbside services have been temporarily suspended due to an unrelated electrical issue.