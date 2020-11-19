Beaumont Taylor announces visitor limitations

Beaumont Hospital Taylor has announced visitor restrictions amid the rising cases of COVID-19. Photo: Beaumont Hospitals

TAYLOR — Beaumont Hospital in Taylor has announced visitor restrictions amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

The Taylor facility is joining the Grosse Pointe, Royal Oak, Dearborn, Trenton, Farmington Hills and Troy locations in their decision to limit visitors.

“We’ve had a notable rise in COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit,” Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology for Beaumont Health, said. “Last spring, we took care of the most COVID-19 patients in the state and we know that taking difficult steps like restricting visitors will help us keep our patients and our staff safe.”

All of Beaumont’s acute care campuses remain open to all patients needing health care, including emergency visits, testing and surgery.

With these new restrictions, no one will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests except individuals approaching end-of-life, patients under 21 years of age, women in labor or other extreme circumstances where the benefits of presence outweigh the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

For all other circumstances, visitors are restricted until further notice.

One visitor will be permitted unless other otherwise indicated and exceptions only apply if visitors screen negative for symptoms of respiratory infection.

Any visitation request that differs from the guidelines will be reviewed by clinical leadership or the administrator on call.

Beaumont’s guidelines include a person who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care, a person at end-of-life where additional family may take turns at their loved one’s bedside, an adult with cognitive, physical or mental disability, a person undergoing a surgical procedure, when required for support and arrangements are made in advance, a person who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship and a mother in labor or with pregnancy complications.

A person bringing a patient into the Emergency Center must leave after bringing the patient in.