Trump’s campaign withdraws Michigan election lawsuit

MICHIGAN – The re-election campaign for President Trump is withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan.

The campaign has filed numerous suits nationally in legal attempts to challenge the Nov. 3 victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Most, including in Michigan, have not yielded any real success for the campaign. Besides one lawsuit in Pennsylvania, Trump and his backers have lost 25 lawsuits nationally. Judges and election officials have noted the lack of credible evidence provided by the campaign to back-up its claims of widespread voter fraud.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has taken over the helm of the campaign’s legal efforts, announced the withdrawal if the Michigan lawsuit in a statement:

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted.”

The two Republican members of the 4-person Wayne County Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify vote results and caused a deadlock before changing their votes and certifying. They talked of precinct imbalance, which is a mostly normal phenomena caused by clerical errors and has not stopped the board from certifying results in the past.

The Associated Press reports that the two members, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, said they only voted to certify the results after “hours of sustained pressure” and after getting promises that their concerns about the election would be investigated.

The deadlock saw public outrage and cries of racism by the board members and the Michigan GOP, who had attempted to hold up the certification of votes while questioning counts from predominantly Black precincts in Wayne County. Biden won big in Wayne County, and won Michigan by 146,000 votes, according to unofficial tallies.