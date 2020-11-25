Dearborn officer dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The incident occurred in the area of Michigan Ave. and Southfield Fwy. on Wednesday morning

DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn lost a police officer to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday morning, officials said in a press release.

The release said that “on November 25, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m., a 10-year veteran of the department died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the area of Michigan Avenue and Southfield Freeway.”

No other information as been released at this point. The city said police chaplains and grief counselors have made themselves available for members of the department.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad stated, “This is a tragic situation for our department, our community and for the family of our fallen officer. As we grieve as a law enforcement family, please respect the privacy of the family during this extremely difficult time.”