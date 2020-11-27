Dearborn Heights welcomes new comptroller

With a recent resignation in the Comptroller’s Office, Chuck Bonza has been hired to fill the vacancy.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — With a recent resignation in the Comptroller’s Office, Chuck Bonza has been hired to fill the vacancy.

Bonza, a lifelong Dearborn Heights resident, graduated from Crestwood High School in 1977. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ferris State University in the early 1980s.

Bonza also ran against former city Treasurer John Riley in previous elections and interviewed for the interim treasurer role upon Riley’s retirement in May.

Bonza said he is looking forward to the role.

“I want to help the city,” he said. “I have always had a love for Dearborn Heights and I feel I can help in a productive way.”

Having been a trustee in Wayne County and working in the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office, Bonza said he has more than 20 years of experience.

“I am retired from Wayne County where I was a department executive in the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office,” he said. “I have over 27 years of governmental accounting experience and being the comptroller is basically like the chief accountant for the city.”

Similar to anyone starting a new role, Bonza comes to the role with goals in mind.

“I want to continue to efficiently and accurately keep the accounting in order for the city,” he said. “I am a hard worker and I want to do a good job for the community and continue to provide accurate financial reporting.”