Dearborn public safety chiefs encourage a safe holiday 

DEARBORN — In a video posted to the city’s Facebook page, Police Chief Ronald Haddad and the fire department’s Battalion Chief Glenn Owens encouraged residents to have a safe holiday.

“We want to remind you that we are in the middle of a COVID crisis,” Haddad said. “And I want to emphasize that only 10 people can be at your home and only if they are from two different households and to keep your mask on.”

Haddad said this message is important, especially right now.

“This is about your health,” he said. “Do not engage in the dangerous behavior of not wearing a mask. For those who are caught in public for endangering public health, you can be subject to a misdemeanor punishable of a $200 fine or six months in jail. Stay safe and we will all be healthier for it.”

Owens said it’s also important to remember hand hygiene.

“It’s very important to maintain diligence of hand hygiene and wearing a mask,” he said. “Remember, that asymptomatic people can still spread the virus. Proper mask wearing is also important. Wearing a mask below your nose or even worse, under your chin is inappropriate and quite frankly ineffective.”

Police will be strictly enforcing state’s rules on mask wearing and limitations on social gatherings, including over the holiday weekend.