“Total reset” is wishful thinking: The daunting task of reordering U.S. foreign policy

President-elect Joe Biden unveils his foreign policy team in Wilmington, Delaware – Photo by AFP

A new term has imposed itself on the conversation regarding the impending presidency of President-elect Biden: “The Total Reset.” Many headlines have already promised that the Biden presidency is ready to “reset” U.S. foreign policy across the globe, as if the matter is dependent solely on an American desire and decision.

While a “total reset” is, perhaps, possible in some aspects of U.S. policies — for example, a reversal of the Trump administration’s decision to abandon the Paris Agreement on climate change — it is highly unlikely that the U.S. can simply reclaim its position in many other geopolitical battles around the globe.

President Trump was often accused of leading an “isolationist” foreign policy, a misleading term that, according to Stephen Wertheim’s “Tomorrow, the World: The Birth of U.S. Global Supremacy”, was deliberately coined to silence those who dared challenge the advocates of military adventurism and interventionism in the first half of the twentieth century.

Trump was hardly an “isolationist” in that sense, for he merely invested more in economic warfare than firepower. However, traditional U.S. foreign policy makers felt that an American “retreat” from crucial geopolitical fights, especially in the Middle East, has undermined U.S. influence and emboldened regional and international contenders to fill in the political vacancy resulting from that alleged retreat.

Even if that were true and that a Biden administration is keen on reclaiming the U.S. position in the Middle East and within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), such a task will not be easy.