Expansion and mass eviction: Israel “takes advantage” of Trump’s remaining days in office

In a few words, a close associate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summed up the logic behind the ongoing frenzy to expand illegal Jewish settlements in Israel.

“These days are an irreplaceable opportunity to establish our hold on the Land of Israel, and I’m sure that our friend, President (Donald) Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu will be able to take advantage,” Miki Zohar, a member of the Likud Party was quoted in the Christian Science Monitor.

By “these days”, Zohar was referring to the remaining few weeks of Trump’s term in office. The U.S. president was trounced by his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in the presidential elections held on November 3.

Trump’s defeat ignited fears in Tel Aviv, and heated debates in the Israeli Knesset that the new U.S. administration might challenge Israel’s unhindered settlement expansion policies.

Indeed, not only was Israel allowed to expand old settlements and build new ones throughout Trump’s term, but was actually encouraged by U.S. officials to do so with a great sense of urgency.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is an ardent supporter of rapid expansion and was handpicked for his role, not because of his diplomatic experience — he has none — but to help facilitate U.S. support for Israel’s colonial expansion. In doing so, the U.S. violated international consensus on the issue, and reversed earlier U.S. positions that perceived Israel’s illegal settlements as “obstacles to peace.”

Friedman was entrusted with communicating the ominous new American agenda regarding Israel’s illegal action in the occupied Palestinian territories and also in the Syrian Golan Heights. In June 2019, Friedman, rather clumsily, articulated a new American position on the illegal Jewish settlements when he said in an interview with the New York Times that “Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank.”

Months before Biden became the U.S. president-elect, Israel seemed to be preparing for the possibility that the Trump administration might not be re-elected

The green light to Netanyahu was translated, in January 2020, into an announcement by Israel that it intended to formally annex nearly a third of the West Bank within a few months.

The illegal annexation was set to take place on July 1. Just prior to that date, Friedman resurfaced, this time with a less coded message that Netanyahu’s annexation had the full backing of the U.S. government. He told the Israeli newspaper, Israel Hayom, that Washington was preparing to acknowledge the Israeli move to apply sovereignty in “Judea and Samaria”, using the biblical reference to the West Bank.