Court cases continue with scheduled hearings for would-be Whitmer kidnapers

Governor Whitmer at a press conference from Lansing, Thursday, Dec. 3. Photo: Office of the Governor

LANSING – The Michigan Attorney General’s court cases against members and associates of the Wolverine Watchmen continue with scheduled court hearings.

It’s been almost two months since the men were arrested. They’re now facing felony charges for a domestic terrorism plot that included storming the Capitol building in Lansing and kidnapping elected officials such Governor Whitmer. The AG’s office has charged eight men connected to the alleged domestic terrorism plot. Additional men are facing federal charges.

More than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials were involved in the operation in early October. A series of search warrants and arrest warrants were executed in more than a dozen cities around the states.

The AG’s office released the following information on Thursday afternoon:

A bond hearing for two defendants — William Null of Shelbyville and Michael Null of Plainville both 38 – was held Wednesday in Antrim County’s 86th District Court before Judge Michael Stepka. Stepka reduced the bond for each defendant to $250,000, 10 percent surety. They are expected to make bond today and to be released from custody. Both defendants are each charged with one count of:

Providing material support for terrorist acts, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony — felony firearm — a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

A probable cause conference in Jackson County’s 12th District Court for another defendant, Peter Musico, 42, of Munith, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

Other Jackson County defendants – Joseph Morrison, 26, of Munith and Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford – have a probable cause conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Court dates are subject to change. Future court dates for Antrim County defendants can be tracked online at the court’s website, while those for Jackson County defendants can also be tracked online.

Along with the expected release of the Nulls, defendants Bellar, Musico and Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville have made bond and were released from law enforcement custody. All other defendants remain in custody.

Extradition efforts continue for one defendant, 52-year-old Brian Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. He is being extradited to Michigan from Columbia County, Wisconsin.

An extradition hearing is scheduled in Wisconsin on Dec. 15. Once he is returned to Michigan, he will be arraigned in Antrim County’s 86th District Court on a 20-year felony charge of material support of an act of terrorism.