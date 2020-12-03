Dearborn Aglow is still a go 

With everyone needing a bit of holiday cheer this year, the city of Dearborn is continuing its annual “Dearborn Aglow” home decorating event. Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — With everyone needing a bit of holiday cheer this year, the city of Dearborn is continuing its annual “Dearborn Aglow” home decorating event.

The Dearborn City Beautiful Commission will be recognizing decorations and displays during the event.

Commissioners will be going around the city to find the most impressive holiday displays every evening from Monday, Dec. 9 until Monday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Residents can also submit nominations before 5 p.m. on Dec. 9 by calling 313-943-2415 or emailing citybeautiful@ci.dearborn.mi.us.

Commissioners will choose the best displays in each of their districts and owners of selected homes will be honored at a ceremony in January and will receive commemorative awards.