Dearborn Heights Councilman partners with Dearborn Police for annual Toys for Tots event

COMMUNITY — Even with the pandemic creating a difficult year for many families in the area, Dearborn Police are partnering with a local City Councilman to host their annual Toys for Tots event.

Dearborn Heights Councilman Bill Bazzi has been involved with the Toys for Tots for more than 20 years.

The Toys for Tots program was founded by a U.S. Marine and his wife in 1947. Bazzi is also a Marine vet.

Every year Bazzi partners with Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad to host a toy collection event at the Dearborn Police Department, but with COVID cases in the community on the rise, Bazzi and Haddad had to adapt their annual event.

“We are obviously concerned about COVID,” Bazzi said. “And we do host food drives typically on the weekends, so I thought why not merge the two.”

With Ford donating more than 200,000 masks and the Eternal Light Organization donating food boxes, Bazzi said that donations are not required but are welcome.

“We know it’s been a tough year for everyone,” he said. “If people can donate an unwrapped toy, cash or check, we will greatly accept it, but even if not, they will still be given PPE and a box of food whether it’s for them or their neighbor or whomever.”

Bazzi also said the event is open to all residents.

“Toys donated in this area do stay in this area,” he said. “The food boxes have non-perishables and some generic foods like milk and bread. We have volunteers from multiple cities and residents from any city are more than welcome.”

The food and PPE drive-thru and toy drop off will be held at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.