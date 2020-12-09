D7 School Board votes to return to in-person learning

After Monday’s press conference by Governor Whitmer extending the state’s restrictions, D7’s Board of Education voted to return some students to the classrooms.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — After Monday’s press conference by Governor Whitmer extending the state’s restrictions, D7’s Board of Education voted to return some students to the classrooms.

Effective Thursday Dec. 10, students in Pre K-grade eight will return to their previous learning plan of either in-person instruction or virtual learning.

Grades nine through 12 will remain virtual until the start of winter break on Dec. 19 and athletics are still suspended until Dec. 20.

With COVID cases still higher in the Dearborn and Dearborn Heights communities, Superintendent Jennifer Mast said that some parents have requested to keep their children home until after winter break.

“We do have some families that have opted to keep their children home and they’ve all contacted their building principals or they were asked to,” she said. “The building principals and teachers are working with them to continue a virtual learning environment up until the break, even though they were in the face-to-face classroom, so those accommodations are being made.”

The board will meet again on Dec. 16.