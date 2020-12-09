Henry Ford College and Dearborn Public School District pilot financial literacy program

Dearborn Public Schools is partnering with Henry Ford College to launch a financial empowerment curriculum.

The goal of the curriculum will be to help teach youth the basic principles of managing their money.

Lt.Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said that this is an exciting opportunity.

“This program could not come at a better time,” he said. “The financial damage from the pandemic was made worse for many people because they were not prepared to weather any financial upheaval. The new curriculum will help young adults find a more solid financial footing by introducing them to concepts like budgeting, financial goals, insurance, loans and savings. Topics like investing, employee benefits, retirement funds and more will also be covered.”

The pilot program in Dearborn will be the beginning of an anticipated program and partnerships between other Michigan school districts and community colleges and officials hope that it will be a first step to equip Michiganders for life’s financial challenges.

During the pilot, Dearborn High School students can enroll in a personal financial class concurrently with Henry Ford college to learn valuable financial life skills while earning college credit.

The course “Personal Finance”, or BFN141, will be available at Henry Ford College starting with the winter semester and will be a three credit college course taught by HFC instructors or district teachers qualified to teach at the college. The course will also count as a fourth year math requirement for high school seniors.

The Financial Empowerment Curriculum will have specific measures to see if it is helping students, such as surveying them on how many open bank accounts and how many complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“Financial Empowerment is a good name for this initiative because that is what this class will do,” Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said. “It will empower students to understand and take control of their own finances as adults. Hopefully this program will benefit them throughout their lives.”