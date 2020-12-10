Businesses that depend on indoor dining get tax payment extension

Governor Whitmer announces a tax payment extension for businesses that depend on indoor dining. Photo: State of Michigan

LANSING — Michigan businesses that depend on indoor dining for their revenue are receiving a tax payment extension effective immediately.

During a press conference today, Governor Whitmer announced that businesses can postpone their monthly sales use and withholding tax payments that are due Dec. 20 until Jan. 20, 2021.

Whitmer said that the businesses are not restricted to just restaurants, but can also include entertainment and recreational venues and that the State Treasury will waive all penalties and interest for 31 days.

“Allowing small businesses affected by COVID mitigation protocols more time to pay their taxes will provide some crucial support to business owners that are struggling right now,” Whitmer said. “My administration will continue working around the clock to provide more support for our businesses as we head into the cold winter months and continue working to eradicate COVID-19 in Michigan. I also urge the Michigan legislature to work with me to pass a $100 million relief package for our small businesses and families that have been hit hard by this pandemic. Remember, Michiganders: Be smart, wear a mask, practice safe social distancing and support your local small businesses this holiday season.”

This announcement comes just a few days after the restrictions of indoor dining were extended until at least Dec. 20.