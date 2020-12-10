Downtown Dearborn to host third annual Winterfest Market

In an attempt to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit, the Dearborn Downtown Authority has scheduled its third annual Winterfest Market.

DEARBORN — In an attempt to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit, the Dearborn Downtown Authority has scheduled its third annual Winterfest Market.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., residents are encouraged to come and visit more than 20 different vendors from the community for a fun-filled day of holiday cheer.

Socially distant visits with Santa will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m, children’s activities all day for the duration of the event, live reindeer and photo opportunities from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., ice sculpture demonstrations from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and live music from Aj Lynn from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. are included in the event.

New this year, Modern Greek and Salad Bar will host breakfast with Santa, free for children aged 2-12. Children will be given an option for breakfast and parents will be offered free coffee with the option to purchase breakfast during their assigned timeslot.

There will be 12 individual outdoor heated tents that can accommodate a maximum of six people from the same family. Sign ups for this portion of the event are requested by Friday, Dec. 11 by noon and participating children will get to visit Santa in a separate tent and receive one free photo on site.

Some of the vendors participating in this year’s event include Al-Aman Bookstore & Publisher, Covered in Frosting, Delightful Ribbons, Divine Crystal, Dragonfly Jewels, Garden Gems, 3D Planted, Ladybug Lights, Meg Coleman Photography, Miragez Wonderz, Paparazzi Jewelry, Sister in the Kitchen, The Teatroiter, The Wicket Stitch, Usborn Books, Yoga Shala & Wellness Center, Zenic Crumble, Amora Bella Products and Vicki’s Custom Cloth Masks.

The event will take place at Wagner Park on West Village Drive between Mason and Monroe Street.

Free public parking for the Winterfest Market is easily accessible in West Downtown at the Wagner parking deck on West Village Drive. Enter off either Mason or Monroe streets.

More details and a complete list of vendors can be found at downtowndearborn.org.

City Council President Susan Dabaja said this event is extremely important for the community, especially this year.

“It’s been a difficult year, especially for the kids,” she said. “So we see this as a wonderful opportunity to give families a safe, healthy avenue for fun they need while allowing people the opportunity to support the small businesses that are so vital to Dearborn.”