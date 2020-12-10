Fundraiser set up to help metro Detroit’s restaurant industry

Great Lakes Hotel Supply and the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association have set up a fundraiser to help metro Detroit’s restaurant industry.

DETROIT – Great Lakes Hotel Supply and the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association have set up a fundraiser to help metro Detroit’s restaurant industry.

The fundraiser with a goal of $500,000 was launched by Marc Israel, owner of Great Lakes Hotel Supply, in partnership with the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association.

The fundraiser called, “Local Love,” is set up through GoFundMe and kicked off on Dec. 8 nad will run through March 1, 2021.

Organizers of the fundraiser say that 100 percent of all funds raised will go to those in need whether it’s staff or business owners themselves.

“Since the inception of Great Lakes Hotel Supply, it has been our honor to serve the restaurant community by providing top-notch services and equipment,” Israel said. “During this never-before-seen economic crisis it is crystal clear that we must do something now to help our local restaurants survive. We are asking everyone, as individuals and as corporations, if you have the ability to donate please help us reach or exceed our goal of $500,000. These folks are really in need and it’s vital that we help them.”

A two-tier funding plan has been established to help owners and employees.

Business owners must register themselves and their employees for approval and any business applying for help must be registered with the state of Michigan.

All money raised will be distributed to the owners and employees based on total donations received.

Great Lakes Hotel Supply is expected to write their first check in the third week of Dec. to help the community over the Christmas holidays and then monthly checks will be distributed.

To enroll your establishment and your employees as recipients of the Local Love fund, go to https://www.glhsco.com/locallove/