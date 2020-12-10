Local car wash accepting Toys for Tots donations

A local car wash is looking to give back to the community this holiday season, especially with so many families struggling to provide.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A local car wash is looking to give back to the community this holiday season, especially with so many families struggling to provide.

For the first time ever, VIP Car Wash in Dearborn Heights has become a Toys for Tots donation center.

Vice President Paul Abousouan and his family have owned VIP Car Wash since 1980.

“I was watching a news segment on Toys for Tots,” Abousouan said. “And they were saying how several of their donation sites and drop offs have been cancelled this year due to COVID; and I thought since we are safe and contactless, we could be a drop off site and why not offer a free car wash in exchange for a donation.”

With a large turnout so far, Abousouan said that this may become an annual event.

“I want as many kids as possible to have toys for Christmas,” he said. “We want the kids to have and experience Christmas joy and this year is extremely hard on families, especially with the pandemic.”

With a drop box at the entrance and exit of the car wash, customers are given the option of dropping the donation off themselves or handing it to an employee who will then place the toy or toys into the donation box.

For people donating cash, Abousouan said that they have been going to Target and purchasing the toys themselves as they weren’t sure if Toys for Tots would accept cash.

“We did this so fast and sudden we didn’t really have time to figure everything out,” he said. “I know they accept checks, but not sure about cash so we have been going and buying toys for the donation box with cash donations.”

With the boxes being collected between Dec. 14 and 15, Abousouan said he is hoping for a big push in the final days.

“I just want this to be as successful as possible for the community,” he said. “And people have been donating above and beyond what I could ever have expected and it’s truly heartwarming to see that people want to help those in need.”

VIP Car Wash is located at 27275 Ford Rd. in Dearborn Heights. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m.until 5 p.m.