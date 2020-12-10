Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announces $500 bonus for food service workers

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announced a new program to provide a one-time $500 cash bonus to food service workers impacted by COVID-19 health orders.

“The public health orders were a difficult but necessary step to keep our communities healthy,” Evans said. “However, we know many Wayne County families are hurting. It’s critical we help to ease the financial burden for those affected. This effort empowers displaced workers with direct support to spend however they need.”

The program, called “Wayne County Cares”, will provide eligible Wayne County residents with a one-time, no strings attached, $500 payment delivered on a cash card and is funded through the federal CARES Act.

Qualified applicants must work in a food service, fitness or entertainment venue, bowling alley, movie theater or bar and meet certain income limits.

“Wayne County Cares is designed to help those who need it the most,” Evans said. “By using cash cards we can deliver much-needed relief to workers without logistical barriers or unnecessary overhead. Our goal is to deliver as much support as possible as quickly as possible.”

The Evans administration has been devoted to supporting small businesses during the pandemic, and Evans doesn’t plan on stopping.

“The pandemic has been a challenge unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetime,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure Wayne County residents and businesses have the support they need to safely get through these difficult times. We are all in this fight together.”

For more information about Wayne County Cares or to apply, visit www.WayneCounty.com.